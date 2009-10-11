How to Become a Great Blogger

By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2009-10-11
CopyBlogger offers some great advice that can help you become not just great but a “kiss ass” blogger:

Readers like you to be humble - Everyone makes mistakes. Keep that ego in check, don’t get too lofty about your skills or self-worth, and accept that sometimes you suck — because everyone does. Acknowledge your shortcomings gracefully.

Readers like confidence - You have to have confidence. It has to show in every word of your work.

Readers want to feel they’re great - People don’t care about you if you only care about yourself. Help readers and customers feel like they’re great. If they feel you genuinely like them, then they’ll feel better about you. And they’ll start coming back for more.

