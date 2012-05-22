Calling All Indian Bloggers

The Indian Bloggers directory (version 1.0) has been around for several years now but I need your help to take it to the next level.

Please go to indianbloggers.org/me and add your blog(s). This step should not take more than a minute and you should add (or rather claim) your blogs even if they are already part of the existing directory.

You may submit regular blogs as well as video channels and audio podcasts to the new directory.

All submissions will be manually reviewed, like before, but the upcoming version will offer even more visibility to your blogs among other things. And it won’t just showcase the best blogs from India but also the people (or bloggers) who are writing these blogs.

Also, the minimum criteria for including your blog in the directory is:

Your blog has been around for at least 5 months. You have published at least 30 articles on your blog. Your blog is active and has a decent readership.

You can follow the Indian Bloggers directory on Twitter and Facebook for updates. Thanks!