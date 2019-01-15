Posts - Page 1 - Digital Inspiration

Home
How to Embed a YouTube Video with Sound Muted
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
YouTube
Jan 15, 2019
H
YouTube Uploader - Let Others Upload Videos to your YouTube Channel
By
Amit Agarwal
In
YouTube
Jan 11, 2019
Y
How to Monitor your Website's Uptime with Google Sheets
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Analytics
Google Docs
Jan 08, 2019
H
How to Create Web Content that Works
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Blogging
Jan 04, 2019
H
How to Schedule your Google Forms and Limit Submissions
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Forms
Dec 25, 2018
H
How to CC and BCC Email Addresses in Google Forms
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Forms Email Notifications
Dec 11, 2018
H
How to Receive Push Notifications for Google Forms on your Mobile Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Google Forms
iPhone
Dec 03, 2018
H
The 101 Most Useful Websites on the Internet
By
Amit Agarwal
In
websites
Nov 12, 2018
T
The Most Awesome Online Teachers for Learning Web Development
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Code
YouTube
Nov 02, 2018
T
How to Automatically Create PDFs with Google Form Responses
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Forms
PDF
Oct 29, 2018
H
Help Locate your own Email Message in Someone Else's Gmail
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Oct 24, 2018
H
The Best Places to Download HTML Templates for your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Code
Sep 18, 2018
T
How to Delete Older Emails in Gmail Automatically
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Sep 17, 2018
H
Make your own Saregama Carvaan with YouTube and Google Sheets
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Music
YouTube
Sep 11, 2018
M
How to Schedule Email Messages in Gmail for Sending Later
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Sep 06, 2018
H
Email Studio adds Mail Merge and Email Scheduler Directly in Gmail
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Jul 29, 2018
E
How to Block Jio from Showing Ads on your Android Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jul 05, 2018
H
How Attachment Reminders work inside Gmail?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Jul 05, 2018
H
Google Docs PDF Export Adds Extra Blank Pages at the End
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Document Studio
Jul 02, 2018
G
The Most Popular and Useful Google Scripts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Google Drive
Google Forms
Jun 08, 2018
T
