Find Public Restrooms Near Your Current Location

If you are traveling in a new location, the public toilets and bathroom finder option avaialble inside Google Maps could come in very handy.

Open the Google Maps on your phone (or open maps.google.com on your desktop browser), make sure that the location services are turned on and type the query public toilets near me .

Google Maps will instantly show you the location of restrooms near your current location.

The feature also works inside Google Assistant. Say “OK Google” to activate the Assistant, say the command “Show me toilets near me” and it will open maps with placemarkers for all the toilets near your location.

If location is unavailale on your phone, or if you wish to learn about restroom in a particular location without actually being there, change your search query to use the address instead of near me .

Your query in that case will be show toilets near Taj Mahal in Agra or Public Restrooms in Times Square or Where can I find a bathroom in NYC .

In India alone, more than 57k toilets and restrooms in urban India can be found through Google Maps. If you are mobile phone user in India, you can call the toll-free number 000 800 9191 000 from your Vodafone / Idea mobile and enquire about public toilets near your location.