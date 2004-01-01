Tech à la carte

Digital Inspiration

Writing on tech, building software tools, since 2004.

“We strive to be independent and unbiased. We do not accept anything of value from brands or from their public relations agencies. We do not make paid endorsements of any kind nor do we produce paid content, ever.”

Amit Agarwal
Amit Agarwal @labnol
Founder, Digital Inspiration

Digital Inspiration is a tech how-to website written by Google Developer Expert Amit Agarwal. Since its launch in 2004, this site has become a go-to resource for everything related to Google apps. We publish how-to guides and tutorials that make complex technology easy to understand for everyone.

Whether you're automating tasks in Google Sheets, creating custom Gmail routine, crafting no-code workflows or exploring the latest tech trends, our unique Google Apps Script solutions help you work faster and smarter.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Google Maps Formulas for Google Sheets

Use Google Maps formulas inside Google Sheets to calculate distances, travel time, get driving directions, look up postal codes with reverse geocoding and more!

Explore Topics

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

