How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets
Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.
Tech à la carte
Writing on tech, building software tools, since 2004.
Digital Inspiration is a tech how-to website written by Google Developer Expert Amit Agarwal. Since its launch in 2004, this site has become a go-to resource for everything related to Google apps. We publish how-to guides and tutorials that make complex technology easy to understand for everyone.
Whether you're automating tasks in Google Sheets, creating custom Gmail routine, crafting no-code workflows or exploring the latest tech trends, our unique Google Apps Script solutions help you work faster and smarter.
The best Mac apps to boost productivity and get things done faster on your Mac OS.
Your documents in Google Docs can now be organized into tabs and sub-tabs. While the multi-tab feature will make navigation easier, it also impacts how you work with documents in Google Apps Script.
The writing tools in Apple Intelligence let you rewrite emails and other text in a more professional or friendly tone. And you can quickly launch the writing tools with a keyboard shortcut on your Mac.
Export your WooCommerce customers email, name and address to Google Sheets with Apps Script. The script copies data from the WooCommerce customers table to sheets.
How to send personalized emails using Mail Merge in Google Sheets with SMTP. You can send emails via SendGrid, Postmark, AWS SES, Zoho Mail, or any other SMTP server
Learn how to extract email addresses and names from email messages in your Gmail account and import the email directory into Google Contacts or Outlook address book
Learn how to make postal addresses clickable in Google Sheets with a formula. Create hyperlinks that directly link an addres to Google Maps places.
Use Google Maps formulas inside Google Sheets to calculate distances, travel time, get driving directions, look up postal codes with reverse geocoding and more!
How to embed Google Maps to your website in a responsive manner with lazy loading. The maps will resize based on the device screen and load only when the user scrolls to the map thus making the page load faster.
Use Google Maps to find public toilets near your current location. All you need to do is type a search query in the search box.
The SUBSTITUTE function in Google Sheets lets you find and replace a specific text value in a cell with another value. If you need to replace multiple values in a string with different values, you'll need to nest multiple SUBSTITUTE functions which can be cumbersome.
How to pre-fill answers in Google Forms using data from a Google Sheet and send the pre-populated Google Forms as personalized emails.
How to use Document Studio to embed uploaded images in generated documents from Google Forms responses.
Build your own BMI calculator app with Google Forms. The BMI report is generated in Google Sheets and the user receives an email with the BMI score.
Use AI to improve spam detection in Gmail and find legitimate emails that were mistakenly marked as spam by Google algorithms.
Learn how to verify API keys for Google Gemini AI and OpenAI using Google Apps Script.
Quickly rename files in Google Drive with Apps Script and Google Gemini AI. The script will automatically rename the files with a descriptive name based on the image content.