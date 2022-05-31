The Most Useful Twitter Bots

The most useful Twitter utility bots that work within the Twitter ecosystem.

Set reminders with @RemindMe_OfThis

An open-source Twitter bot that lets you easily set reminders for public tweets. Mention @RemindMe_OfThis in the reply of any tweet and specify the time in natural English when you would like to reminded of that tweet.

You could say things like in 2 days or in 12 hours or next week or even in 5 years . Check out the source on Github.

Save Twitter Threads with @ThreadReaderApp

The gurus on Twitter have figured out that threads are the best way to extend the reach of their tweets and @ThreadReaderApp makes is really easy for you read and save these threads.

To get started, reply to any tweet of a thread and mention @threadreaderapp with the “unroll” keyword. and they create a single page with all the tweets arranged in chronologicusefual order. Blog posts anyone?

Also see: Search Twitter Like a Pro

Capture Screenshots with @pikaso_me

Reply to a tweet with the word “screenshot this” and mention @pikaso_me in the reply. You’ll receive a reply tweet with a screenshot image of the original tweet.

The twitter bot capture images in tweets but you can also use Screenshot Guru for that.

Download Videos with @DownloaderBot

You can easily download any video or GIF image from tweets with the help of this Twitter bot.

Mention @DownloaderBot in a reply to any tweet that contains either a video or a gif image, and you will receive a reply with the direct link to download the media.

Twitter, like YouTube, may have a love-hate relationship with bots that allow downloading videos off their platform so it is always a good idea to bookmarks some alternatives. There’s @GetVideoBot, @SendVidBot and @Get_This_V.

Also see: Create your own Twitter Bots