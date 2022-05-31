The Most Useful Twitter Bots
The most useful Twitter utility bots that work within the Twitter ecosystem.
Set reminders with @RemindMe_OfThis
An open-source Twitter bot that lets you easily set reminders for public tweets. Mention @RemindMe_OfThis in the reply of any tweet and specify the time in natural English when you would like to reminded of that tweet.
You could say things like
in 2 days or
in 12 hours or
next week or even
in 5 years. Check out the source on Github.
Save Twitter Threads with @ThreadReaderApp
The
gurus on Twitter have figured out that threads are the best way to extend the reach of their tweets and @ThreadReaderApp makes is really easy for you read and save these threads.
To get started, reply to any tweet of a thread and mention @threadreaderapp with the “unroll” keyword. and they create a single page with all the tweets arranged in chronologicusefual order. Blog posts anyone?
Also see: Search Twitter Like a Pro
Capture Screenshots with @pikaso_me
Reply to a tweet with the word “screenshot this” and mention @pikaso_me in the reply. You’ll receive a reply tweet with a screenshot image of the original tweet.
The twitter bot capture images in tweets but you can also use Screenshot Guru for that.
Download Videos with @DownloaderBot
You can easily download any video or GIF image from tweets with the help of this Twitter bot.
Mention @DownloaderBot in a reply to any tweet that contains either a video or a gif image, and you will receive a reply with the direct link to download the media.
Twitter, like YouTube, may have a love-hate relationship with bots that allow downloading videos off their platform so it is always a good idea to bookmarks some alternatives. There’s @GetVideoBot, @SendVidBot and @Get_This_V.
Also see: Create your own Twitter Bots
Amit Agarwal
Google Developer Expert, Google Cloud Champion
Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in Google Workspace and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India.
Amit has developed several popular Google add-ons including Mail Merge for Gmail and Document Studio. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory