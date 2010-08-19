Trim your PowerPoint Presentations with 10/40

Guy Kawasaki came up with the 10/20/30 rule of PowerPoint for delivering a more effective presentation.

What is the 10/20/30 Rule

The 10-20-30 presentation rule basically suggests three things:

10. A PowerPoint presentation should have a maximum of ten slides.

You should end your ten slides in twenty minutes – that is, your presentation should not last for more than 20 minutes. 30. Use a font size that is at least thirty points or find out the age of the oldest person in your audience and divide it by two. That’s your optimal font size.

Carmine Gallo, whom you know as an active researcher of Steve Jobs’ Presentation styles, has come with another rule to help you remove the excess stuff and improve presentations – it’s called the 10/40 rule.

The 10-40 Rules states that the first 10 slides in your PowerPoint presentation should contain no more than 40 words. Carmine says that the the most persuasive presentations, including those of Steve Jobs, contain 40 or fewer words on the first 10 slides.

