Trim your PowerPoint Presentations with 10/40

#microsoft powerpoint

Guy Kawasaki came up with the 10/20/30 rule of PowerPoint for delivering a more effective presentation.

What is the 10/20/30 Rule

Play ;

The 10-20-30 presentation rule basically suggests three things:

  • 10. A PowerPoint presentation should have a maximum of ten slides.
  • 20. You should end your ten slides in twenty minutes – that is, your presentation should not last for more than 20 minutes.
  • 30. Use a font size that is at least thirty points or find out the age of the oldest person in your audience and divide it by two. That’s your optimal font size.

Carmine Gallo, whom you know as an active researcher of Steve Jobs’ Presentation styles, has come with another rule to help you remove the excess stuff and improve presentations – it’s called the 10/40 rule.

The 10-40 Rules states that the first 10 slides in your PowerPoint presentation should contain no more than 40 words. Carmine says that the the most persuasive presentations, including those of Steve Jobs, contain 40 or fewer words on the first 10 slides.

Related: Avoid Last Minute Presentation Surprises

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻