Find the Reading Level of a Document with Word

#microsoft word

Here’s how you may quick find the readability score or the reading level of any document / piece of text in Microsoft Word.

Go to File – > Options – > Proofing and under “When correcting spelling and grammar in Word,” check the following options:

  • Check grammar with spelling
  • Show readability statistics

Save your changes and then F7 to check your document for any spelling or grammar related errors. Once that’s done, Word will display the readability level of the document as shown in the above screenshot.

It calculates scores for both Flesch Reading Ease and Flesch-Kincaid Grade Level. You may also do this in Outlook to check the readability of your email messages.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻