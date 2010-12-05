Find the Reading Level of a Document with Word

Here’s how you may quick find the readability score or the reading level of any document / piece of text in Microsoft Word.

Go to File – > Options – > Proofing and under “When correcting spelling and grammar in Word,” check the following options:

Check grammar with spelling

Show readability statistics

Save your changes and then F7 to check your document for any spelling or grammar related errors. Once that’s done, Word will display the readability level of the document as shown in the above screenshot.

It calculates scores for both Flesch Reading Ease and Flesch-Kincaid Grade Level. You may also do this in Outlook to check the readability of your email messages.