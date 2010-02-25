Should You Create a Facebook Group or a Facebook Page?

This is a common question – you are a fan of some TV series or some sports celebrity and want to connect with other Facebook member who share the same interest. Should you create a Facebook page or a Facebook group?

Nick Pineda explains the difference between Facebook groups and Pages:

Facebook Pages

Facebook Pages are visible to everyone on the internet by default. You, and every person on Facebook, can connect with these Pages by becoming a fan and then receive their updates in your News Feed and interact with them. Only the official representatives of a public figure, business or organization should create a Facebook Page.

Facebook Groups

Facebook Groups are the place for small group communication and for people to share their common interests and express their opinion. When you create a group, you can decide whether to make it publicly available for anyone to join, require administrator approval for members to join or keep it private and by invitation only.

For example, if you are a fan of Britney Spears, you cannot create a Facebook page for Britney Spears unless she has authorized you to do so on her behalf. However, you are welcome to create a Facebook group that says “I heart Britney Spears”.

