Google Cloud Print Not Working?

If you have issues getting Google Cloud Print to work on your computer, please try the following tips:

1. Make sure that you are running the latest beta version of Google Chrome.

2. Is the Printing services enabled in Windows and running? Type services.msc in the Run box to find the status.

3. Is you printer turned on and connected to the computer? Go to the Control Panel – > Devices and Printers to confirm that your printer is listed.

4. Are you logged in with the same Google Account on your mobile phone that you are using with the Chrome browser running on your desktop?

5. Google Cloud Print may not work with your Google Apps account. I was getting the error – “You have no printers connected to Google Cloud Print” and when I switch to my gmail.com account, it immediately discovered the attached printers.

6. If you print a test page and it just sits in the printer queue, you might want to wait for a few minutes. You may also want to log off and then log back on to see if the job gets through.

7. If you have deleted a printer from Google Cloud Print, log out and log back in (or restart the machine) and it should reappear.