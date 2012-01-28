How to Cite Web Pages in Journals and Print Magazines

Play ;

This video describes how you can cite websites / web pages in your research papers using the MLA Style.

The MLA Style citation guidelines, that are used by journals, newsletters, magazine and university presses, suggests the following format for citing websites in research:

Name of author of webpage (last name, first name, middle initial or middle name [as given]). “Article Title.” Title of Webpage [publication]. Sponsoring Agency, date of publication (or date page was last modified). Web. (Medium of publication) Web address (optional). Date accessed.

As obvious, MLA doesn’t require the use of web URLs in citations as readers can find the corresponding web page by simply searching for the article title / author in Google.

However, if you citing an entire website, you need to include the full URL of the website.

Also see: How to Cite Tweet from Twitter Users

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻