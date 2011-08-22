An SEO Guide for Bing

#bing #seo

While Bing and other non-Google search engines do have a decent market share now, most websites still tend to get a majority of referral traffic from Google alone. Would you like to improve that?

The Bing Webmaster team has written a detailed guide on what you should do and what you should not do to get your site ranked in Bing. Excerpts:

1. Each <title> should be short, about 65 characters, and unique to the page. Include the keyword you’re targeting for that page near the beginning of the title. The <meta description> tag can be longer and should also contain the keyword or phrase you’re targeting.

2. HTML sitemaps ensure a good user experience and help search engines discover all your pages and content.

3. Plan your approach to social carefully and execute consistently. Build your presence so that followers see you as an authority and a resource.

Both Google and Bing use ‘social’ as a signal in search rankings and it may thus not be a good idea to ignore Twitter, Facebook and Google+ anymore.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻