Enable the Telnet Command in Windows

#command line

Telnet is a simple but extremely popular protocol for exchanging data between two computers. It is often used for testing computer programs and the Telnet utility is included with Vista, Windows 7 and Windows 8 computers as well though it is not enabled by default.

Windows Telnet Client

How to Install Telnet in Windows

If you would like to use the Telnet command from the DOS (command) prompt, follow these steps to re-enable the Telnet client on your Windows machine:

  1. Go to Control Panel – > Programs and Features.
  2. Click Turn Windows Features on or off.
  3. Enable Telnet Client and click OK.

That’s it. Open the command prompt, type telnet to make sure it works - may you should try to verify an email address. Alternatively, you may download the Putty SSH utility as it can also be used as Telnet client for Windows.

