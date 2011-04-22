Get Service Pack 1 for Windows 7 on a DVD

#windows

Microsoft released Service Pack 1 (SP1) for Windows 7 earlier this year and it includes several security and performance related enhancements for Windows 7 all rolled into a single installer.

The easiest and quickest way to install this service pack on your Windows 7 computer is using Windows Update. However, if you have two more more computers running Windows 7, you may download the standalone SP1 installer from microsoft.com and apply it to all your computers even in offline mode.

windows 7 SP1 DVD

There’s a third option as well. You may order Windows 7 SP1 on a DVD and Microsoft will deliver it to you via snail mail. They won’t charge anything for the media but you’ll still have to pay shipping charges that vary depending on your country. For instance, if you are in North America, the shipping cost for the DVD is around $6 while Windows 7 users in India will have to pay around $11.

Obviously, a very small number of people would probably take the DVD option but if you are one, pull out your credit card and click your region name - Asia, Europe and Africa, North America or South America - to begin the order process. As you may have noticed in the screenshot, you may order up to three Windows 7 SP1 DVDs in a single transaction.

Thank you Abhishek for the tip.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻