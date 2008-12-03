Win Free HP Computers at Digital Inspiration

I have some updates on the HP Magic Giveaway contest that offers you a chance to win an HP TouchSmart desktop computer, HP Mini 1000 Netbook, HP Pavillion Notebook, HP HDX Notebook, a Photosmart multifunction printer and lot of other cool stuff.

The competition here at Digital Inspiration will start on December 14 and will run for the next 7 days until December 20, 2008.

The contest is open to residents of all countries and the prize units will be shipped to your place free of charge. None of my family members or relatives can participate in the giveaway at Digital Inspiration but they are definitely eligible to participate on other sites.

Stay tuned for more details. They’re coming soon and believe me, it would be easy.

Update: The contest is live.