Two Users Can Work On The Same Computer At The Same Time

#linux

Two Users on One Computer Do you have a spare computer monitor lying unused in some corner of the house? You can easily convert that monitor into a proper PC by just attaching it to one of your existing computers - no additional hardware required.

And do not confuse this setup with Microsoft Multipoint or dual-screens - here two monitors are connected to the same CPU but they are two separate computers. Two users can simultaneously perform different tasks on each of the monitor using their own keyboard and mouse.

This is possible through a free software called Userful which is essentially a Linux Live CD. You connect the two monitors to one computer, pop the CD inside and boot.

Now two users can surf different websites, access their personal emails, write documents and more at the same time on their personal screens. They’ll also have access to common devices like the printer and scanner attached to the main computer.

This solution may appeal when you have basic computing requirements or have no budget for an extra computer.

Userful Desktop Multiplier | Download Live CD

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻