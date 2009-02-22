So how do you use the Windows Key ?

The Windows Key, normally tucked away between your left ALT and CTRL keys, is a very versatile key. Apart from the obvious “Start Menu” feature, here are some other uses you may or may not know about.
- Windows : Start menu
- Windows + R : Run dialog box
- Windows + M : Minimize all
- SHIFT + Windows + M : Undo minimize all
- Windows + F1 : Help
- Windows + E : Windows Explorer
- Windows + F : Find files or folders
- Windows + D : Minimizes all open windows and displays the desktop
- CTRL + Windows + F : Find computer
- CTRL + Windows + TAB : Moves focus from Start, to the Quick Launch toolbar, to the system tray
- Windows + TAB : Cycle through taskbar buttons
- Windows + Break : System Properties dialog box
Note that if you don’t have a Windows key, you can make do with the key combination CTRL + Esc. Image courtesy Wikipedia.