So how do you use the Windows Key ?

The Windows Key, normally tucked away between your left ALT and CTRL keys, is a very versatile key. Apart from the obvious “Start Menu” feature, here are some other uses you may or may not know about.

Windows : Start menu

: Start menu Windows + R : Run dialog box

: Run dialog box Windows + M : Minimize all

: Minimize all SHIFT + Windows + M : Undo minimize all

: Undo minimize all Windows + F1 : Help

: Help Windows + E : Windows Explorer

: Windows Explorer Windows + F : Find files or folders

: Find files or folders Windows + D : Minimizes all open windows and displays the desktop

: Minimizes all open windows and displays the desktop CTRL + Windows + F : Find computer

: Find computer CTRL + Windows + TAB : Moves focus from Start, to the Quick Launch toolbar, to the system tray

: Moves focus from Start, to the Quick Launch toolbar, to the system tray Windows + TAB : Cycle through taskbar buttons

: Cycle through taskbar buttons Windows + Break : System Properties dialog box

Note that if you don’t have a Windows key, you can make do with the key combination CTRL + Esc. Image courtesy Wikipedia.