Catch up With Your Favorite Podcasts Even When You're Busy

#podcasts

Here’s a simple time saving trick for people who like to watch audio or video podcasts on their computer. It comes handy in the following two situations:

Case A: You are in a hurry but would like to quickly listen to all the MP3 podcast shows that you just downloaded via iTunes.

Case B: You have plenty of time at your disposal but don’t have the patience to listen to talk-shows or podcast interviews that are either too long or too slow.

OK, the idea is that you increase the playback speed of audio or video file in your media player by a factor of 1.2 - 1.4. The audio quality is not degraded and contrary to what you may thing, the voice won’t sound like that of a robot.

To increase the speed of playback, load the file in Quicktime player, press Ctrl+K and drag the “playback speed” slider to the right.

If you are watch podcasts inside Windows Media Player, go to View -> Enhancements -> Play Speed Settings. Now you can either drag the slider or pick the “Fast” setting directly.

You may however have to experiment a bit to come up with the right speed factor for different podcasts. This trick is courtesy Rule the Web available for reading here.

Related: Stuff Extra Music in your iPod

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻