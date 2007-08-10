Create a Conditional Out of Office Reply in Microsoft Outlook

Question: Is there a way to add extra conditions to out-of-office replies? I’m on various mailing lists, so I don’t want the out-of-office response to go to people who mail the list, but I also don’t want to unsubscribe and re-subscribe from them all if I can avoid it.
Going on Holiday ? Use Email Autoresponders with Great Caution
Answer: The Out-Of-Office Assistant in Microsoft Outlook is only available when you are using Exchange Server email, when you are using Outlook to as a POP3 email client for Gmail or Hotmail.
- In Mail, on the Tools menu, click Out of Office Assistant.
- Click Add Rule.
- Under When a message arrives that meets the following conditions, specify the conditions of the rule that the message must meet for the action to occur.
- To specify more conditions, click Advanced, select the options you want, and then click OK.
- To specify that this rule must be the last one applied, select the Do not process subsequent rules check box.
- Under Perform these actions, select the options you want. You can select more than one option.
Note If you specify that a message must be deleted, rules that follow the delete rule in the list of rules in the Out of Office Assistant dialog box do not affect the message.