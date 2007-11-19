Productivity Tips for Working With Microsoft Outlook

Sarah shares her favorite Outlook Tips and features that help in Getting Things Done faster:

Form Emails - Using templates, you can save standardized emails so you don’t have to type the same thing over and over again. I use forms for things like emailing a new user’s login information to their supervisor or emailing someone a note letting them know their issue was input as a helpdesk ticket.

Creating your own form is easy - just write the email, then go to File —> Save As, and choose “Outlook Template (*.oft)” from the drop-down box. The email is saved as a template. Next time you want to use that form, open it by going to Tool —> Forms —> Choose a Form. Change the drop-down box to “User Templates in File System” and then pick the template you created.

Search Folders & Favorites - Search Folders let you create virtual folders based on certain criteria. For example, you could make a folder of email from your boss you categorized as “Important” or a folder of your emails that have attachments. Even better, add these Search Folders to your Favorite Folders list and hide your Mail Folders list so that all you see is your Favorites. You’ll be surprised how rarely you’ll need to view your “real” folders. Sarah