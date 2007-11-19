Productivity Tips for Working With Microsoft Outlook

#microsoft outlook

Sarah shares her favorite Outlook Tips and features that help in Getting Things Done faster:

Form Emails - Using templates, you can save standardized emails so you don’t have to type the same thing over and over again. I use forms for things like emailing a new user’s login information to their supervisor or emailing someone a note letting them know their issue was input as a helpdesk ticket.

Creating your own form is easy - just write the email, then go to File —> Save As, and choose “Outlook Template (*.oft)” from the drop-down box. The email is saved as a template. Next time you want to use that form, open it by going to Tool —> Forms —> Choose a Form. Change the drop-down box to “User Templates in File System” and then pick the template you created.

Search Folders & Favorites - Search Folders let you create virtual folders based on certain criteria. For example, you could make a folder of email from your boss you categorized as “Important” or a folder of your emails that have attachments. Even better, add these Search Folders to your Favorite Folders list and hide your Mail Folders list so that all you see is your Favorites. You’ll be surprised how rarely you’ll need to view your “real” folders. Sarah

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻