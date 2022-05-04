Always on Top: Keep Any Window Visible Always

#windows

You are checking your emails in Google Chrome and simultaneously watching a YouTube video in VLC on your laptop. The problem is that if you switch to Gmail in the brower, the media player window moves to the background and vice-versa.

If you would like to prevent that video window from hiding even while you bring the browser to the foreground, you may download “Always on Top” – a free utility that will “stick” any program window to the foreground of your desktop with a simple keyboard shortcut. Some examples:

chrome-vlc Browser running in the foreground but QuickTime is always visible

calculator excel Keep the notepad or calculator handy while using an Excel Spreadsheet

To get started, download the Always On Top utility from labnol.org (~200k) and run it. Then select the window you like to keep on top and press the Ctrl+Space shortcut to stick that window in the front.

You no longer have to worry about arranging windows side-by-side to copy-paste information from one window to another. If you like to disable sticking and restore the default window behavior, just press the same Ctrl+Space shortcut again.

Source Code

The program is written in Autohotkey with a single line of code:

 ^SPACE::  Winset, Alwaysontop, , A

Video Demo - Always on Top Utility

Play ;

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

