Extract MP3 Songs from DVD Movies (VOB) or VCD (DAT) Disks

Jodix provides a free software to rip MP3 audio from movies and music videos stored on DVD or VCD disks.

DVD movies files are stored as VOB files in VIDEO_TS subdirectory and numbered as vts_XX_y.vob where XX represents the title and Y the part of the title.

You can open this VOB files in the free DVD MP3 ripper, select the video portion that you want to save as an MP3 file and click the RIP button.

This program can rip audio from even copy protected DVDs irrespective of the CSS region.

Free DVD MP3 Ripper can not only rip DVD Movie files (*.vob), but also extract audio from VCD, SVCD Movie files(*.dat) and MPEG files(*.mpeg; *.mpg) into MP3.

