When Making a Live PowerPoint Presentation Using SlideShare

#microsoft powerpoint #slideshare

live-powerpoint-presentations

The SlideShare player has a “Full Screen Mode” that lets you deliver PowerPoint presentations in front of a live audience without requiring PowerPoint program or the PPT viewer. Just upload the PPT file (or PDF) to SlideShare and make the presentation through web browser.

But since the presentation slides are streamed via web, you could run in a problem if the Internet connection in the conference room is slow or network becomes unavailable at the time of presentation.

To prevent such an embarrassing situation and making sure that slide transitions are smooth even with a slow network connection, Rashmi shares a very useful tip:

“I always run through the presentation once (in full screen) before getting to the talk venue so that it gets cached on my computer. That way my slides load up immediately and network speed does not matter.”

Therefore a quick rehearsal before the actual presentation will ensure that your audience won’t have to wait for the next slide to download.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻