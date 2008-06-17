Quickly Remove Formatting when you Copy-Paste Text In Office

Here’s a very useful keyboard shortcut for Microsoft programs like Word, Outlook, Windows Live Writer, etc.

When you cut, copy & paste text from a web page into an email message or a Word document, the associated formatting styles also get copied along with the text.

If you like to clear this formatting, just select the text again and press Ctrl key followed by space bar. The selection is converted into plain text without requiring any macros and no more hunting the paste special menu button.

