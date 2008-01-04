Outlook Rule - Reply to Email Messages Automatically

#microsoft outlook

How to create a rule that will automatically reply to new e-mail messages without Microsoft Exchange Server - just make sure that Microsoft Outlook is running all the time on your computer and the internet connection is ON.

Do one of the following:

  1. Create a new rule in Microsoft Outlook and select “Check messages when they arrive”.
  2. Under Which condition(s) do you want to check?, select the sent only to me check box and any other criteria that you want, and then click Next.
  3. Under What do you want to do with the message?, select the reply using a specific template check box - select an email template from the User Templates directory.

This rule prevents Outlook from sending repetitive replies to a single sender from whom you receive multiple messages. During a session, Outlook keeps track of the list of users to whom it has responded. If you exit Outlook and then restart it, however, the list of the senders who have received automated replies is reset.

