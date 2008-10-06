Block Certain Words From Appearing On Web Sites with FoxReplace

#mozilla firefox

find replace FoxReplace is a nice little Firefox add-on that you may use to substitute certain words on web pages with something else. It’s as simple as instructing the browser to replace all instances of word “xxx” with “yyy” like in Notepad.

And in case you like to completely hide a word from appearing on web pages, just use a blank instead of specifying a replacement string.

To understand the usage, let’s take this real-world example: Comments written on Digg and YouTube can sometimes leave a normal person depressed because of their language but here’s how FoxReplace can help you.

First create a new rule that applies to all URLs from digg or youtube.com. We use *.youtube.com instead of youtube.com to take care of country specific domains.

substitute-text

Now in the Substitutions panel, choose the “Regular Expression” option and add multiple ‘find & replace’ entries as show in this screenshot.

If you are new to regular expressions, a.*hole will match all words or phrases like a**hole, a**-hole, a** hole, etc. and they will automatically get replaced with the word “awesome”.

This is just one example. You may even use Fox Replace to turn Firefox into a slightly more kid-safe browser by specifying a list of stop-words that never appear on web pages.

Or you can use the add-on to edit web pages before capturing not-so-original screenshots.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻