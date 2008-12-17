How to Create Art with Microsoft Excel

#microsoft excel #zz

You don’t have to very creative for drawing paintings in Excel - it just requires patience and some time. For this example, we’ll paint a Google Logo in Microsoft Excel by tracing an existing JPG image. Here’s how the final artwork will look like inside Excel.

excel pixels painting

How to Create Excel Art

Step 1: Select the entire spreadsheet, right click and set the Row Height as 10 pixels. Now right clicks any of the column headers and set the column width as 2 pixels.

Step 2: Set the zoom level of the spreadsheet to around 60%.

Step 3: Go to Page Layout -> Background and set the background image as the Google Logo. We’ll use it as a tracing image.

Step 4: Now click any of the cells that lies above the “G” symbol and set the fill color (paint bucket icon) same as the color of “G”. Copy that cell and paste it all over G. You may change the fill color to lighter shades around the edges to slightly reduce the staircase like pixel effect.

Step 5: Follow the same with other symbols but remember to replace the fill colors accordingly. Once done, delete the background image.

Also see: Pixel Art in Google Sheets

Here’s a screencast video of the steps created inside Microsoft Office Excel 2007.

Play ;

Speed painting in Microsoft Excel

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻