Speed Launch: Set Aliases for Documents, Programs & Websites

#downloads #productivity

speedlaunch Speed Launch is a new app launcher from the Office Labs team that lets you assign aliases to your favorite programs, web pages and local documents.

Later, you may just type these aliases to quickly launch the corresponding web page, program or document. Here’s a quick demo for the CNN website.

launch

When you install Speed Launch, an icon in the shape of a bull’s eye gets added to the desktop. You may simply drag-n-drop files, browser tabs, program shortcuts over this icon to setup an alias or give that file a more meaningful and easy-to-remember name.

shortcuts

You may also create shortcuts to write search queries. For example, to search Wikipedia just type “Wikipedia Search” and hit enter (it will auto-complete as soon as type the first few characters).  Next, type what you want to search for in the new window and hit enter.

When you install Speed Launch, you agree that the application will periodically upload usage metrics to Microsoft. If its not a concern, go ahead an install the software. While it is not a replacement for ActiveWords or Launchy, Speed Launch does look like a useful app especially for keyboard-happy users.

Related: Office Labs - Community Clips

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻