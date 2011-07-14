Android App Saves your Text Messages to Gmail as they Arrive!

If your mobile phone has limited capacity for storing SMS text messages or if you are looking to delete all the old text conversations from the phone but still preserve them somewhere, here’s something for you to consider.

SMS Backup, as the name suggests, is a free app for Android mobile phones that can copy all SMS messages from the phone to your Gmail account with a click. It can save both your incoming and outgoing messages to Gmail.

To get started, first enable IMAP in your Gmail account available under Gmail Settings – > Forwarding and POP/IMAP – > Enable IMAP. Next launch the SMS backup app on your phone, enter your Google account credentials and the will immediately copy all existing text messages to a new folder /label in your Gmail account.

The best part is that as new text messages arrive, or you send one, the app will automatically save them to Gmail in the background without you having to do anything. This is much like a Dropbox style backup system for your SMS messages. As new files texts arrive in the Dropbox messaging folder, they are instantly sent to the cloud, which in this case is Gmail.

