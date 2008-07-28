Send a Web Page via Email as a PDF Attachment

#email #pdf

email-webpages-pdf PDF Download is an all-in-one PDF toolkit for Firefox that just got even better.

It features a new “web to PDF” feature that enables you to send a web page as email attachment in PDF format. Alternatively, you can save the web page as PDF to your local drive.

Unlike other desktop based PDF writers, PDF Download will convert web pages to PDF online so you need not wait for the conversion to finish. The PDF will arrive in your inbox as soon as the conversion is complete.

pdf-email-address

There are no ads anywhere in the PDF file and conversion is more or less perfect. If you frequently send web pages to your own email account for reading later, you will find PDF Download particularly useful as it will send a copy in a single click without prompting your for an email address.

The PDF files may be printed in either Portrait or Landscape mode. The same add-in can also be used for converting web PDF files to HTML pages. Get it from mozilla.org.

pdf email

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻