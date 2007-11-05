Setup YouTube Videos As Desktop Reminders

#youtube

youtube-alarms

Alarm Tube allows you to assign YouTube videos as desktop reminders. And if you don’t turn off the computer at night, you can use this service as a wake up alarm and start the day to the tune of any of your favorite videos.

Alarm Tube accepts natural language commands similar to Google Calendar. So you can say “in 30 minutes” or “tomorrow at 7:30 PM” instead of typing the full date and time.

Then select any YouTube video and that will auto play in the web browser at the configured time. Alarm Tube is available at highimpactnoise.com

It could be a fun way of reminding yourself to exercise and stretch using any of the fitness videos on YouTube.

