Save Web Pages in OneNote from Firefox 3 with ‘Send to OneNote’

#mozilla firefox

onenote-firefox

If you have installed OneNote with Firefox 3 already, skip this. For others OneNot fans, the good news is that the unofficial ‘Clip to OneNote’ add-on is now available for Firefox 3 but with a new name – ‘Send to OneNote’.

Send to OneNote (skip registration) enables to you copy complete web pages from Firefox into your OneNote notebook with a single right click. You also use this to clip only specific portions of a web page.

And if any web page includes complex formatting (like Google Maps or your Gmail inbox), you can always use the built-in screen clipping function of OneNote that gets activated by pressing Win+S.

