Microsoft OneNote - Note Taking Software

CNN - Some call this 4-year-old application (micosoft onenote), updated last year to the 2007 edition, one of Microsoft’s best-kept secrets. Though bundled with some versions of the software giant’s Office suite, the note-taking software has gotten little attention outside a dedicated core of fans and Tablet PC owners.

The software makes it easy to collect information from just about anywhere and store it in one place, organized by, say, college course, topic or project. Users can clip Web pages, screenshots, photos and computer files along with typed or handwritten notes on a tablet PC or some pen-based device.

One of OneNote’s biggest features is the ability to record audio while you’re writing. The software keeps track of what you were jotting down at any point 14 the recording.

This is useful for everything from business lectures to interviews — if you can’t keep up with some of the faster-paced portions of meetings, you can jot down their main points and go over the details later. Link.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻