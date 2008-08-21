Extend Your Screen with Microsoft Desktops - Free Virtual Desktop Manager for Windows

#windows

The Sysinternals team at Microsoft today released another useful software utility for Windows called Desktops to help people who run multiple applications at the same time.

microsoft virtual desktop

Desktops (v1.0)  is a Virtual Desktop Manager that lets you create up to four different desktop screens for arranging all those open applications in a more logical and productive manner.

For instance, you could put all work related programs in the first desktop window, chat programs in another virtual window and so on. This makes life less confusing when you have dozens of programs running simultaneously on the desktop.

virtual desktops

The software runs in your Windows taskbar. And you can very easily switch from one virtual desktop to another by pressing the keyboard shortcut or through your mouse.

Microsoft has long offered virtual desktop manager as an XP Power toy but the newer one is very light and also compatible with Windows Vista.

There are a few rough edges like the Alt+Tab shortcut stopped worked after running Microsoft Desktops but that should be fixed pretty soon considering that the hard-working Sysinternals team are releasing updates for other utilities so frequently.

Related: Arrange Desktop Windows Efficiently

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻