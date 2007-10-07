Block Access to Time Wasting Websites at Work

Wired - Super Kiwi Cloak, a GTD (Getting Things Done) tool that helps you focus by blocking access to certain websites during work hours, yet allows hourly breaks.

[Similar to LeechBlock for Firefox that blocks time-wasting websites]

Helps you focus on GTD by blocking access to all “Included Pages” during work hours. Because a script is so easy to get past, this script also allows you to browse freely during a defined period each hour. The goal is to stay on task, by giving you less incentive to break your rules.

By default, the script is set to block access from 9am to 5pm, to allow you to access sites during a ten-minute window at the top of each hour (from 5-till to 5-after), and to only run on weekdays. These settings can all be changed within the script.

You can block a page by adding it to “Included Pages” or whitelist it by adding it to “Excluded Pages” through the “Manage User Scripts” menu. You can also block all pages (except whitelisted ones) by adding * to the “Included Pages”. Link.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻