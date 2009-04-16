Organize Firefox Tabs as the Folder tree in Windows Explorer

#mozilla firefox

Are you are power Firefox user and simultaneously work with a few dozen tabs? Or are you using Firefox on a small screen laptop (“netbook”) and need some extra viewing space for web pages?

Then watch this 1 minute long screencast video to understand how the very-impressive Tree Tabs add-on can help you in both the above situations.

The tabs in your Firefox browser are arranged below the address bar as a long horizontal strip - Tree Tabs takes that strip from the top and arranges it as a vertical pile that you may display either towards the left or the right of your computer screen.

Let’s say you are Google.com and open a few pages from the search results. Now all these pages will appear under the child node of Google.com (makes sense as they are logically related to the parent) - you can collapse the main Google.com site and all these child nodes will hide as well. Or you can close all of them in one go by close the Google tab.

The other advantage is that you save lot of screen space. The stack appears on the side, like the built-in Firefox sidebar, and you can even set it to auto-hide for more viewing space.

The Tree Tabs view in Firefox may initially appear a bit confusing, but the more time you spend with it, the more you’ll love it.

Amit Agarwal

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

