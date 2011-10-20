The Most Popular Software Downloads Ever!

#infographics

popular software downloads

Top Download Software Programs of all Time

Download.com is among the world’s most popular websites for downloading desktop software, device drivers, games and, more recently, mobile apps. CNET launched Download.com in 1996 and the site had a very interesting URL back then - download.com.com – though it now redirects to download.cnet.com.

Download.com has been in the business of distributing software – be it freeware, trialware, shareware or even donationware – for the last 15 years, they host almost every known software title, the site is massively popular and thus their download statistics are a good indicator of the overall trend.

On their 15th anniversary, Download.com editors look back at the site’s growth and have put an infographic with a list of software programs that have been downloaded the maximum number of times since the site made its debut in 1996.

It may not surprise many but three of the top five most downloaded programs on download.com ever are anti-virus and anti-spyware software for Windows. WinZip, now part of Corel, is also among the most popular titles ever though WinRAR seems to have taken the lead in 2011.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻