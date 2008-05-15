Memorize Text Notes - One Word At a Time

#words

memorize text

A Tachistoscope can display information (like text, images, etc) before your eyes for a very small amount of time (few milliseconds) to help you memorize stuff and also improve reading speed.

“By quickly viewing a series of words, the brain is conditioned to recognize words very rapidly, and because successive words are displayed in the same place the eyes do not have to move and refocus, saving even more time.”

Inspired by the Tachistoscope device, Dean has created a text based tachistoscope software that can help you memorize speeches and lecture notes more quickly.

Put the information you want to memorize in a text file and play that file through Swiftword at progressively faster speeds. “Eventually, your subconscious begins to anticipate the next word before it is even delivered as your memory begins to retain the information.”

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻