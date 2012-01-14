How to Make Phone Calls from your iPad

#guides #ipad

The iPad may look like an oversized iPhone except that it cannot make or receive phone calls. There are however apps, both free and paid, that can turn your iPad into a phone, sort of.

ipad_phone_callsFor instance, there’s Skype that lets you make voice and video calls calls to other Skype users anywhere in the world for free. Then there are apps like Fring and Truephone that you may use to call any landline or mobile number from the iPad over Wi-Fi or 3G.

Another option is Line2 that practically converts your iPad into an iPhone for a monthly fee. You can make phone calls, send text messages and the app runs in the background so you can even receive phone calls while not using the app.

Turn your iPad into an iPhone

The various apps that I have mentioned above use VoIP calling but wouldn’t it be cool if you could use the SIM card of your own mobile phone to make calls from the iPad without changing the number.

There’s a new Cydia app in town called PhoneIt-iPad that does exactly that. It can turn an iPad 3G into an iPhone allowing you to make or receive phone calls and text messages. The app is expensive at $19.99 and it works only on jailbroken iPad 1 running iOS 4.3.3 and not the newer iPad 2.

Here’s a video of the PhoneItiPad app in action:

Play ;

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻