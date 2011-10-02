Make iPhone Ringtones from MP3 Songs Using iTunes

iphone ringtones This easy-to-follow video tutorial from CNET explains how to create iPhone ringtones using just the iTunes software – the steps arethe same for both Mac and Windows computers.

You may use iTunes to convert any MP3 song into an iPhone ringtone provided the song file is not protected by DRM.

Create MP3 Ringtones for iPhone using iTunes

The ringtone technique won’t work with iTunes Store music (as they are DRM protected) but is perfect for creating ringtones from songs that you purchased from Amazon store, downloaded from YouTube or ripped from a CD.

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

