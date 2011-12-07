Enable the Night-Reading Mode inside any iOS App

#ipad

iBooks Night Theme

The latest version of Apple’s book reading app, iBooks 1.5, contains a new Night Theme that is designed to make reading easier on your eyes in low-light conditions.

When you activate the night-time reading mode from the fonts menu in iBooks, the default white-on-black color scheme is reversed - background goes black while the text color turns white thus causing less strain to your eyes in the dark. The Instapaper app too offers a similar dark theme for your late-night reading sessions.

Use the Dark Theme for Night-time Reading in any App!

iBooks or Instapaper aren’t the only apps where you read content. There’s your RSS feed reader, your email client and even Safari where you read web pages. Wouldn’t it be nice if you could bring iBooks style night-reading mode to all the other apps on your iPad /iPhone?

There’s an easy workaround. On your iOS device, tap the Settings icon and choose General – > Accessibility – > Triple-click Home and and set it to “Toggle White on Black.”

Press the Home button to exit Settings and launch any reading app. Triple-click the Home button on your iOS device in quick succession and it should enable white-on-black effect quite similar to iBooks Night mode. Triple-click again to switch to normal mode. Simple!

Also see: Relax Eyes with the 20-20-20 Rule

This inverted color scheme is however not suitable for viewing images as they’ll mostly look like photograph negatives. Big thanks to Atul Chitnis for sharing this tip.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻