How to Install Bookmarklets on your iPhone or iPad

Here’s a list of some of the most essential JavaScript bookmarklets for your iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.

You can either install these bookmarklets on your Safari Desktop browser and sync with your iOS device or, as explained in the video below, the bookmarklets can directly be installed on to the mobile Safari browser.

Add to EverNote

Use the EverNote bookmarklet to clip web pages in your Safari Browser.

javascript:(function(){EN_CLIP_HOST='http://www.evernote.com';try{var%20x=document.createElement('SCRIPT');x.type='text/javascript';x.src=EN_CLIP_HOST+'/public/bookmarkClipper.js?'+(new%20Date().getTime()/100000);document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(x);}catch(e){location.href=EN_CLIP_HOST+'/clip.action?url='+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+'&title='+encodeURIComponent(document.title);}})();

Add to Pinterest

Pinterest is the hottest social sharing site around and the Pinterest bookmarklet will help you grab an image from the current website and add it to one of your pinboards on Pinterest.

javascript:void((function(){var%20e=document.createElement('script');e.setAttribute('type','text/javascript');e.setAttribute('charset','UTF-8');e.setAttribute('src','http://assets.pinterest.com/js/pinmarklet.js?r='+Math.random()\*99999999);document.body.appendChild(e)})());

Translate to English

Translate the current web page in Safari to English with a click.

javascript:var%20t=((window.getSelection&&window.getSelection())||(document.getSelection&&document.getSelection())||(document.selection&&document.selection.createRange&&document.selection.createRange().text));var%20e=(document.charset||document.characterSet);if(t!=''){location.href='http://translate.google.com/?text='+t+'&hl=en&langpair=auto|en&tbb=1&ie='+e;}else{location.href='http://translate.google.com/translate?u='+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+'&hl=en&langpair=auto|en&tbb=1&ie='+e;};

Send to Kindle

Send the current web page to your Kindle reader and read later.

javascript:(%28function%28%29%7Bwindow.baseUrl%3D%27http%3A//www.readability.com%27%3Bwindow.readabilityToken%3D%27%27%3Bvar%20s%3Ddocument.createElement%28%27script%27%29%3Bs.setAttribute%28%27type%27%2C%27text/javascript%27%29%3Bs.setAttribute%28%27charset%27%2C%27UTF-8%27%29%3Bs.setAttribute%28%27src%27%2CbaseUrl%2B%27/bookmarklet/send-to-kindle.js%27%29%3Bdocument.documentElement.appendChild%28s%29%3B%7D%29%28%29)

Share on Facebook

This bookmarklet lets you share the current web page or video with your Facebook friends.

javascript:var%20d=document,f='https://www.facebook.com/share',l=d.location,e=encodeURIComponent,p='.php?src=bm&v=4&i=1330673033&u='+e(l.href)+'&t='+e(d.title);1;try{if%20(!/^(.\*\\.)?facebook\\.[^.]\*$/.test(l.host))throw(0);share_internal_bookmarklet(p)}catch(z)%20{a=function()%20{if%20(!window.open(f+'r'+p,'sharer','toolbar=0,status=0,resizable=1,width=626,height=436'))l.href=f+p};if%20(/Firefox/.test(navigator.userAgent))setTimeout(a,0);else{a()}}void(0)

Share on Tumblr

Post images, videos or anything else from the current page to your Tumblr stream with the Tumblr bookmarklet.

javascript:var%20d=document,w=window,e=w.getSelection,k=d.getSelection,x=d.selection,s=(e?e():(k)?k():(x?x.createRange().text:0)),f='http://www.tumblr.com/share',l=d.location,e=encodeURIComponent,p='?v=3&u='+e(l.href)%20+'&t='+e(d.title)%20+'&s='+e(s),u=f+p;try{if(!/^(.\*\\.)?tumblr[^.]\*$/.test(l.host))throw(0);tstbklt();}catch(z){a%20=function(){if(!w.open(u,'t','toolbar=0,resizable=0,status=1,width=450,height=430'))l.href=u;};if(/Firefox/.test(navigator.userAgent))setTimeout(a,0);else%20a();}void(0)

Save as PDF

Save and download the web page as a PDF file that you can later transfer to iBooks or Dropbox.

javascript: void window.open(
  'http://www.pdfdownload.org/web2pdf/Default.aspx?left=0&right=0&top=0&bottom=0&page=0&cURL=' + document.location.href
);

PS: I have removed the Twitter bookmarklet from this list since “Send to Twitter” is now a native feature of iOS 5.0. Also, the Instapaper bookmarklet is account specific so you need to log into your Instapaper account to install the bookmarklet.

