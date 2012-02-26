Install Apps That Aren't Available in your Country's iTunes Store

There are quite a few good apps in the iTunes Apps store that aren’t available to international users. For instance, if you are located outside the US, you cannot install the Apple iBooks app on your iPhone nor can you download Google Earth on your iPad as it only listed in the US iTunes store.

These are free apps on iTunes but you can’t add them to your iPhones or iPods if your iTunes account is linked to a country other than the United States. You may see these apps in your iTunes store but when hit the install button, it will pop-up a warning message saying “Your account is only valid for purchases in the [your country name here] iTunes store.”

Download Apps from Another Country’s iTunes Store

There’s however a workaround that will help you install almost any app from the iTunes Apps store even if that app is not available in the iTunes store of your country. The trick works something like this (video screencast available after the jump).

Step 1: Launch the iTunes program and, if you are logged in, sign-out of your Apple iTunes account (Store – > Sign-out).

Step 2: Scroll down and click “Change Country” – select the United States flag.

Step 3: Now search for the name of the app that you are looking to install on your iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch. For this example, let’s try installing Adobe Ideas or iBook (both apps are available for iPhone and iPad but limited to US customers).

Step 4: iTunes will now require you to sign-in with your AOL, MobileMe or Apple ID. Instead of logging-in with your your existing Apple ID, click the “Create New Account” button and accept the “Terms and Conditions.”

Step 5: Use an email address that’s different from the one that’s linked to main Apple account. Under Payment Methods, choose “none” for the Credit Card section, give some dummy address and you’ll then receive a verification email.

Step 6: Click the link in that verification email and you’re done. To recap, you have now created a US based iTunes account and this will let you you can download any free app from the iTunes store even if the app is not available in your country.

Also see: How to Create Apple ID without Credit Card

Install iPhone and iPad Apps from Another iTunes Store

Important points to remember:

1. This trick will only help you download free apps from the iTunes stores for your iPhone, iPad or iPad Touch. You cannot use it to buy “paid apps” as that would require you to have a credit card with a US based billing address.

2. All apps that you have bought / downloaded from the US and non-US iTunes store will show up under Library – > Apps section of iTunes. Click the “Check for updates” button to download any newer versions, if available. You’ll however have to sign-in using your US-based Apple ID to download updates for any US-specific apps.

3. You cannot change the iTunes store country from the device so, in some countries, you may see an error message saying “iTunes store not supported in your country” if you hit the iTunes icon on your iPhone or iPad.