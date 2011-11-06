How to Enable Google Page Speed on Dreamhost

#dreamhost #wordpress

If you are running a self-hosted version of WordPress or have your static website hosted on an Apache web server, this may interest you but rest all may please skip.

As part of their “Make the Web Faster” initiative, Google has recently released a new module for Apache web server that, they say, may reduce your web page loading times by up to 50% or in other words, it may make your website twice as faster.

The module, known as mod_pagespeed, does several things to improve the page speed. For example, it minimizes your CSS files, drops all the comments and unnecessary whitespaces from your HTML pages and it reduces the size of images by stripping metadata among other things.

I have been testing this module on my two sites – labnol.org and digitalinspiration.com – and looks like the server-side optimizations performed by the module did help in bringing down the overall page load time though not very significantly.

Google is apparently working to integrate the mod_pagespeed module for all sites hosted on GoDaddy but if your web host is DreamHost, you can enable the module immediately as explained in the following video:

Play ;

Go to your Dreamhost Control panel – > Manage Domains and click Edit under the domain for which you would like to enable the mod_pagespeed module. Click the checkbox under “Page Speed Optimization,” save the changes and this should be enabled for your website in the next 5 or 10 minutes.

Shawn from the mod_pagespeed dev-team recommends that you should check your site after activating this to make sure that the changes don’t break anything.

We’ve run extensive testing, but we have already seen some bugs in javascript and css minification and collapse_whitespace has been known to cause minor formatting changes.

Related: Measure your Site Speed Online

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻