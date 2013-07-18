Download Google Maps Offline on your iPhone and iPad

#google maps #ipad #iphone #screencast

Google Maps version 2.0 is now available for the iPhone and your iPad as well. You can download the updated Maps app from the iTunes Store.

One of the most useful feature of the new Google Maps app is that you can download any area of the map for offline use. The offline mode has been available on Google Maps for Android for some time and now iOS users too will be able to navigate the maps without using data or in areas that have no cellular connectivity.

Play ;

How do you download an area on Google Maps? That’s a little tricky.

Search for a place in Google Maps and zoom in such that all the area that you wish to cache locally is visible on the screen. Now tap the search box and type “ok maps” without the quotes. Tap the Search button on the keyboard and all the visible area will download to your iOS device almost instantly.

You cannot cache a large area of the map in one go but you can obviously divide that area into multiple parts, virtually, and download them one after other.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻