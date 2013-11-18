What's the IP Address of my Router?

#router #wi-fi

Whether you are looking to upgrade the firmware of your existing router or need to secure your Wireless network with an even stronger password, you first need to know the exact IP address of the router in order to access the various settings.

router addressNow the default IP address of most routers is either 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1 but in some cases - see example - you might have changed the default IP address at the time of installation and unfortunately, you do not remember that value any more.

Not a problem. There are at least two easy ways by which you can quickly determine the IP address of your router.

Find the IP Address of Router on Windows

Option #1 – Go to Start – > Run and enter the following command in the Run box.

cmd /k ipconfig

The IP address listed under “Default Gateway” is your router’s IP address.

Option #2 – Open the Run box again and type the traceroute command as shown below:

cmd /k tracert www.labnol.org

The IP Address listed at the first hop in the traceroute log is your router’s IP address.

Find the IP Address of Router on Mac

If you are using a Mac, the process to determine the router’s IP address is slightly different. Open the Terminal app and run the following command:

route -n get default

Note the value of “default gateway” - that’s the address of your router.

If nothing works, you might have to reset the router to factory defaults and this will change its IP address back to 192.168.1.1 (Google the name of your router model for the exact value).

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻