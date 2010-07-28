Find the Actual Signal Strength on your BlackBerry

#software hacks

BlackBerry, like most other mobile phones, uses a bar graph to indicate the current signal strength of your cellular network. If you see five bars on your BlackBerry screen, the network signal strength is excellent while lower number of bars may indicate insufficient or poor signal.

blackberry signal strength

Know the Exact Signal Strength

The bars give an approximate idea of the signal strength but, looking at the bars, you won’t be able to determine minor fluctuations in signal that may occur when you move across different rooms in your house or when you accidentally cover the cellular antenna of the phone with your hands.

There’s however an easy ‘cheat code’ that you may use to determine the ‘actual’ network signal strength on your BlackBerry.

Hold down the ALT key on your BlackBerry and type the letters NMLL in the same sequence - the bar graph indicating signal strength will convert into real numbers indicating the exact strength in dBm.

You can key in the same sequence to return to Bar Graph mode. The signal range should be anywhere between – 40 dBm and – 100 dBm for you to send and receive data /calls. The higher the number, the better the signal.

Blackberry and Antenna-Gate

Also, while you are in the number mode, try covering your BlackBerry device with your hands and observe the signal strength – it if drops, it’s the same antenna problem.

Play ;

Here’s another cheat code that will help you completely test your BlackBerry. [via BlackBerry’s Facebook page]

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻