The Best Google Chrome Extensions

Here’s a list of my favorite extensions for Google Chrome that I depend on every day. These extensions will improve your productivity and also enhance your overall web browsing experience.
Whether you are looking to record screencast videos, transfer files between our desktop and phone, or improve your web reading experience, there’s an extension for that. Highly recommended.
The Best Extensions for Google Chrome
- Vimium — Browse the web, interact with web pages, navigate browser history using keyboard shortcuts. Inspired by Vim commands.
- Gmail Sender Icons - Quickly identify the sending domain of an email in Gmail without opening the message.
- Zoho Annotator - An ad-free screenshot capture tool with a built-in editor for annotating images. Upload screenshots directly to Google Drive, OneDrive or Dropbox.
- Clearly - Read pages in a Kindle-style clean layout with beautiful typography while hiding the distracting parts.
- Tab Notes - A minimalistic start page for Chrome that opens a simple notepad in each new tab where you can quickly jot down your todos and notes.
- PushBullet — Easily transfer web page links, text notes, or push photos and files from the computer to your phone and vice-versa.
- Scribe - Create step-by-step guides and tutorials by recording steps and publish them as PDF guides.
- OneTab — Save all your open tabs in a group and duplicate your session anytime later with a click.
- Picture in Picture - Watch Netflix movies and YouTube videos in an always-on-top floating window while you work on other tabs.
- Screenity - Record a screencast video with voice narration, include your webcam video and share through Google Drive.
- URL Render - Instead of clicking individual links on the Google search page, hover your mouse over a link, press a short and and view the underlying page in a floating window.
- Clipt - A universal clipboard for Android, Mac and Windows PCs - copy the OTP on your phone and instantly paste it on the desktop and vice-versa.
- Hover Zoom - Hover your mouse over any thumbnail image on sites like Facebook and Amazon and the add-on will enlarge the image to its full size.
- Quick Source Viewer - A better alternative to the native
View Sourceoption that displays both JS and CSS files in addition to HTML content.
- Save To Drive - Right-click and save the current web page, or images on a page, to your Google Drive.
- Google Input - Type text in any language of your choice using virtual keyboards, your handwriting and transliteration.
- Google Dictionary - Use the dictionary add-on to view definitions of words and learn their correct pronunciation.
- uBlacklist - Blocks specific sites and entire domains from appearing in your Google search results.
- Gmail Notes - Attach sticky notes to your email message that are persistent and will show up the next time you open that same email inside Gmail.
- Simple ToDo - Replace the new tab page of your Chrome with an elegant todo list that requires no signup.
- Ugly Email - Some emails contain a tracking pixel that notifies the sender when their emails are read. This add-on blocks the tracking attempts.
- Stylebot - Change the appearance of any web page with CSS selectors, permanently hide elements on a page and the changes persist across browser sessions.
- Skip Search - An address bar shortcut for the
I'm lucky commandthat directly takes you to the most relevant website for your search query.
- Single File - Download the entire web page into a single HTML file. The associated CSS files, fonts and images are also saved in the file.
- Go Incognito - Open the current tab of your browser in a new incognito tab, useful for browsing news websites are behind paywalls.
- Feeder - An excellent RSS feed reader that is accessible from the Chrome toolbar and supports notifications for your favorite feeds.
- Blackbox - It’s like an OCR reader, but for websites. Extract text from images, video screenshots or PDFs and copy it to your clipboard.
- Project Naptha - Another useful OCR extension that lets you magically select text from images and instantly translate it to your native language.
- Visbug - A must-have design tool for web developers that brings powerful editing capabilities to the browser.
- iCloud Passwords - Access your Safari passwords that are saved inside iOS and Mac device from Chrome on Windows PCs.
- Twitter Screenshots - Take beautiful, uncluttered screenshots of tweets with a click.
- Black Menu - Create shortcuts to your favorite Google services and access your emails, calendar, videos and more in an easily accessible popup.