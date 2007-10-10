Windows XP SP3 - Activation Without Product Key

Windows XP Service Pack 3 build 3205 - this SP3 build contains 1,073 hotfixes and patches; 114 of which are security related. SP3 also adds four major features to the Windows XP operating system:

  • a new activation scheme which will not require a product key during installation
  • a new Network Access Protection Module first featured in Windows Vista - it inspects client PCs before they access a corporate network, then updates the machines if necessary or blocks them if they don’t meet specified security criteria.
  • a Microsoft Kernel Mode Cryptographics Module
  • a Black Hole Router detection algorithm

To download Windows XP SP3, you will have to wait until Q1 2008, it’s not coming this year as expected.

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

