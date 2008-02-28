Microsoft World Wide Telescope — Video Demo

#video of the day

TED shows us the first video demo of the WorldWide Telescope, a free technology that lets you visually explore and experience the universe from the desktop.

Play ;

Microsoft has taken some of the best images from the various satellites and telescopes of the world and woven them seamlessly to produce a most comprehensive view of the universe.

You can choose from a growing number of guided tours of the sky by astronomers and educators from some of the most famous observatories and planetariums in the country.  They say its like navigating the universe on a magical carpet.

Microsoft Research is dedicating WorldWide Telescope to the memory of Jim Gray and is releasing WWT as a free resource to the astronomy and education communities with the hope that it will inspire and empower people to explore and understand the universe like never before.

You can also download WorldWide Telescope on your desktop from WorldWideTelescope.org.

Other than English, WorldWide Telescope is also available in Simplified Chinese, German and Spanish langagues for both Mac and PC. Thanks Long.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻